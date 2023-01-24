LinkedIn executive on 2023 jobs outlook - Business Extra

Concerns over a weakening global economic outlook are affecting the career prospects of graduates and young professionals. While employment levels have been at historic highs following the Covid-19 pandemic, job losses in once-buoyant sectors such as technology and finance indicate that the trend may reverse.

However, there is “a lot of data to show that increasingly, digital skills in particular continue to be in incredibly high demand among employers”, according to Dan Shapero, chief operating officer at LinkedIn.

He shares his tips for jobseekers and those looking to take the next step in their careers this year, with host Mustafa Alrawi.

In this episode

Advice for young professionals to get ahead (53 sec)

What issues are tech companies facing? (3m 19s)

Importance of being part of a team (4m 51s)

Navigating through a career (7m 18s)

The changing role of leadership (8m 56s)

Changing technology and the future (13m 24s)

