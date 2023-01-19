Business Extra in Davos: What risks will shape 2023?

As the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting draws to a close in Davos, Switzerland, Kelsey Warner is joined by co-host Mustafa Alrawi, who has been reporting all week from the Swiss mountain town. They discuss the biggest issues that will drive the global agenda in 2023 and beyond.

Mustafa argues that recession, inflation, war in Europe and the energy crisis are largely already “baked in” to how businesses will navigate the year. But the rise of consumer-facing artificial intelligence is one to watch.

