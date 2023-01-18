Business Extra in Davos: Mubadala's Badr Al Olama on the UAE's competitiveness

The UAE's investment in digital capabilities and its growing network of partnerships around the world are set to benefit local industries this year, across sectors.

From clean energy to metals, health care, life sciences and start-ups, the stable landscape of the Emirates positions these industries for growth, even with global headwinds swirling such as the weaker economic picture in the US and Europe.

Badr Al Olama, executive director of UAE Clusters at Mubadala Investment Company, speaks to host Mustafa Alrawi about the year ahead for its biggest businesses.

