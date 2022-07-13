How Emirates and Etihad averted the worst of 'airmageddon': Business Extra

Delays, cancellations, lost luggage and labour shortages. These are but some of the issues facing airlines in Europe and the US as the summer travel season picks up pace.

Aviation correspondent Deena Kamel joins co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner this week. They discuss how Gulf carriers like Etihad and Emirates managed to avert the travel chaos burdening the industry, what effect surging demand is having on airfares and balance sheets, and the outlook for aviation through to the end of the year.

Read more

Abu Dhabi airport well-staffed to meet summer travel rush despite global labour crunch

BA to 'cancel 800 flights for more than 100,000 holidaymakers'

Paris airport staff call off strikes but travellers face more cancelled flights chaos

Emirates proceeding with summer schedule despite travel disruption in some markets