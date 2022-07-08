Emirates proceeding with summer schedule despite travel disruption in some markets

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul carrier, says it will proceed with its summer flight schedule after co-ordinating with airports around the world to ensure smooth operations amid travel disruptions in Europe and other markets.

The Dubai-based airline will operate more than 24,000 scheduled passenger flights to and from 129 airports around the world in July and August, Emirates said.

“Emirates has been coordinating with its ground handling partners at airports around the world, ensuring they are up-to-date with operational requirements and are prepared to support smooth passenger movement,” the airline said.

The global aviation industry is facing a shortage of employees, which, together with strikes by airport and airline staff, have led to delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights and hours-long queues at major airports.

Many workers make redundant during the Covid-19 pandemic have moved to other occupations and more flexible work options.

The time required to recruit, train, complete security checks and perform other necessary processes before staff are “job-ready” is becoming a challenge for the industry, airline trade body the International Air Transport Association said.

In some cases, employment delays are hurting airlines' ability to keep up with passenger demand.

Emirates will deploy its Airbus A380 “double-deckers” — the world's largest passenger airliner — to meet “high customer demand” at more than 30 cities around its network, it said.

This includes 12 European destinations — Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Rome, Paris, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Vienna, and Zurich.

Emirates will re-start its London Stansted route from August 1, it said.

The aviation industry in Europe is struggling to cope with demand as summer travel picks up.

British Airways will cut another 10,300 short-haul flights this summer, as it tackles a staffing crisis, it said on Wednesday.

This move takes the percentage of cancellations across the airline to 13 per cent this summer.

Passengers queue to check in at the departures hall of Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport. Bloomberg

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, will scrap up to 20 daily flights to European destinations because of staff shortages, it said on Friday.

Germany's Lufthansa also plans to cut 2,200 domestic and European routes in July and August, it said on Friday, in addition to 900 cancellations announced earlier this month.

Emirates is working closely with other stakeholders at Dubai International Airport to support its flight schedule and services, provisioning additional resources to ensure efficient operations at the hub, including for transiting passengers, it said.

Last month, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it is adequately staffed to meet the surge in travel demand during the peak summer season as it forges ahead with a recruitment campaign it began in October 2021.

Abu Dhabi Airports said this week it had been preparing for the summer rush over the last few months, hiring more staff at check-in counters, improving check-in procedures and reopening Abu Dhabi International Airport's Terminal 2, which was closed during the pandemic.