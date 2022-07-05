BA 'to cancel 650 flights in July for more than 100,000 holidaymakers'

British Airways will cancel flights for more than 100,000 holidaymakers in an attempt to avoid the recent travel chaos seen in UK airports.

The airline has reportedly told airport authorities that it will cut more than 650 flights from Heathrow and Gatwick this month to help ease the staffing crises.

More than 76,000 seats are being cancelled from Heathrow and 29,400 from Gatwick on flights to more than 70 destinations including Malaga, Ibiza, Palma, Faro and Athens, according to The Daily Telegraph.

This week the government is allowing airlines a one-off amnesty on airport slots rules, allowing them to cancel flights without being penalised until Friday.

Slots are used to manage capacity at the busiest airports, authorising airlines to take off or land at a particular airport at a specified time on a specified day.

Airlines must use slots a certain amount of times each season to keep them, and this “amnesty” is giving them the leeway to put a more manageable schedule in place without the risk of losing a slot due to cancelling flights.

It comes after ministers warned airlines to review their plans after months of travel chaos.

The cancelled flights represent 14 per cent of those scheduled from Gatwick and nearly 7 per cent from Heathrow.

“As the entire aviation industry continues to face the most challenging period in its history, regrettably it has become necessary to make some further reductions,” a BA spokesman said.

“We’re in touch with customers to apologise and offer to rebook them or issue a full refund.”

Long queues, cancellations and baggage problems have plagued the travel sector’s comeback from coronavirus restrictions. There have also been strikes across Europe adding to the misery.

Part of the problem in the UK is a shortage of security-cleared staff able to handle baggage and use X-ray machines, which is slowing take-offs and creating long queues.

A spokesman for Heathrow said the slot amnesty was “good news for passengers” and would help.

“This amnesty will enable airlines to make early choices to consolidate their schedules, boosting the resilience of summer operations and giving passengers the confidence they deserve ahead of their journeys,” it said.

“We encourage airlines to take this opportunity to reconsider their summer schedules without penalty and inform passengers as early as possible of any changes.”

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “An amnesty on slot rules is potentially good news for passengers, as it should encourage airlines who need to cancel more flights to do so now rather than at the last minute and could ease disruption this summer by letting better-staffed airlines step in and fly routes.

“For this to work, carriers must surrender their slots to other airlines if they are unable to fulfil them. This will help reduce cancellations and end the unsustainable practice of airlines flying near-empty planes to retain slots.”