Five emerging investment themes for sovereign wealth funds: Business Extra

Regional sovereign funds were tapped into to support the region's economies at the height of the pandemic last year and their investment strategies changed to focus more on equity markets and ESG opportunities.

This is according to the latest report from US asset management firm Invesco, which surveyed 141 chief investment officers, heads of asset classes and portfolio strategists at 82 sovereign wealth funds and 59 central banks across the globe, who manage a combined $19 trillion in assets.

Josette Rizk, Middle East and Africa director of Invesco's institutional clients business, joins co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner this week to unpack five emerging themes from the firm's survey.

In this episode

Invesco's report (0m 45s)

The impact of Covid-19 on sovereign funds (4m 39s)

All eyes on China (8m 35s)

Sovereigns and climate change (12m 15s)