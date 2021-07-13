Regional sovereign funds backed local economies amid pandemic, Invesco says

The Riyadh skyline. There was a drawdown in capital in 2020 for more than half of the sovereign funds in the Middle East. Reuters

Sovereign funds in the Middle East stepped in to support local economies and helped governments to plug fiscal deficits amid coronavirus-induced headwinds last year, according to a new report by asset manager Invesco.

More than half of sovereign investors drew down funds and many shifted their strategies to focus more on equity markets and environment, social and governance opportunities, Invesco said in its ninth annual Global Sovereign Asset Management Study.

The Covid-19 pandemic last year tipped the global economy into its worst recession since the 1930s as nations were forced to close borders, causing severe disruption to global trade and the travel and tourism sector.

Governments and central banks around the world poured more than $16 trillion in fiscal aid and $9tn in monetary support to stabilise financial markets and help businesses and households.

The impact on public finances led some Middle Eastern governments to turn to sovereign wealth funds for capital to save lives and livelihoods and plug budget deficits.

More than a third of sovereign funds globally and 57 per cent in the Middle East faced drawdowns last year, including 78 per cent of liquidity sovereign funds and 58 per cent of investment sovereign funds, according to the Invesco study.

“Given the commodity-based nature of regional sovereigns, it is not surprising that they were called on for support to fund necessary business relief as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic through drawdowns,” said Josette Rizk, Middle East and Africa director of Invesco's institutional clients business.

The study – which surveyed 141 chief investment officers, heads of asset classes and portfolio strategists at 82 sovereign wealth funds and 59 central banks across the globe, who manage $19tn in assets – said the portfolio cash reserves of Middle East sovereign funds more than doubled during 2020.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted a focus on liquidity for Middle East sovereign funds, both to fund short-term demands and to take advantage of future opportunities,” said Ms Rizk.

There has also been a shift in asset-allocation strategies as sovereign funds look at equities more favourably amid a drop in fixed-income yields on the back of interest rate cuts to historic lows. Fixed-income allocations fell from 34 per cent to 30 per cent as concerns about stimulus-driven inflation returned.

Global sovereign wealth funds increased their allocations into equities by 2 per cent from 2020, to 28 per cent. A further 30 per cent of respondents, including 14 per cent in the Middle East, expect to raise their allocation to equities over the next 12 months.

Sovereign funds in the Middle East also expect to significantly increase their allocations to property (57 per cent), private equity (29 per cent), infrastructure (43 per cent) and direct strategic investments (29 per cent).

“The long-term investment horizon of Middle East sovereigns makes rising allocations to these more illiquid private markets more attractive,” said Ms Rizk.

The latest Invesco study also revealed that climate change risks remain high on the agenda in the Middle East, with 75 per cent of respondents indicating that environmental concerns influence their asset-allocation decision, compared with 62 per cent globally.

For Middle East sovereign funds, climate change is seen as one of the most significant risks to property portfolios, with 88 per cent of investors increasing their consideration of climate risk when making property investments.

The Covid-19 pandemic broadly acted as a catalyst for sovereign funds and central banks to prioritise ESG, with 32 per cent of respondents overall and 50 per cent of those in the Middle East increasing their focus on socially responsible investments as a result of the pandemic, according to Invesco.

Central bank sentiment has also shifted significantly over the past year, with 65 per cent of respondents in 2021 saying climate change falls within their remit, up from 46 per cent in 2020.

About 67 per cent of Middle East central banks believe that green bonds are a desirable foreign reserve asset, Invesco said.

In terms of geographies, the survey found that 75 per cent of sovereign funds are attracted to opportunities in China while a further 57 per cent consider the country to be an important portfolio diversifier.

In the Middle East, sovereign investors also underlined the need to better reflect China’s position as a trading partner. About three quarters of Middle East sovereign funds are currently invested in China and six in 10 of them expect the size of their allocation to increase over the next five years.

“As a major part of the global economy and a significant contributor to global GDP [gross domestic product], sovereigns in the Middle East look to China as a long-term play. The rising interest in China is reflected in the growing universe of attractive investment opportunities,” said Ms Rizk.

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

TRAINING FOR TOKYO A typical week's training for Sebastian, who is competing at the ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon on March 8-9: Four swim sessions (14km)

Three bike sessions (200km)

Four run sessions (45km)

Two strength and conditioning session (two hours)

One session therapy session at DISC Dubai

Two-three hours of stretching and self-maintenance of the body ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

Richard Jewell Director: Clint Eastwood Stars: Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley Two-and-a-half out of five stars

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Getting there The flights Emirates and Etihad fly to Johannesburg or Cape Town daily. Flights cost from about Dh3,325, with a flying time of 8hours and 15 minutes. From there, fly South African Airlines or Air Namibia to Namibia’s Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport, for about Dh850. Flying time is 2 hours. The stay Wilderness Little Kulala offers stays from £460 (Dh2,135) per person, per night. It is one of seven Wilderness Safari lodges in Namibia; www.wilderness-safaris.com. Skeleton Coast Safaris’ four-day adventure involves joining a very small group in a private plane, flying to some of the remotest areas in the world, with each night spent at a different camp. It costs from US$8,335.30 (Dh30,611); www.skeletoncoastsafaris.com

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

Sting & Shaggy 44/876 (Interscope)

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

