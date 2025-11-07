Why voters are snubbing Iraq’s election

Iraqis are going back to polls this month for the sixth time since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein more than 20 years ago. It is expected to be one of the most contested elections yet.

Political factions are competing for power, both in parliament and through armed groups, many backed by Iran. Candidates have been accused of making empty promises, of corruption and even of vote-buying.

Many Iraqis are planning to boycott the elections altogether because they say they are fed up with a system that deprives them of basic services and economic opportunities while the state profits.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher discusses the challenges facing Iraq in the November 11 election and what it will mean for millions who have waited too long for democratic change. She speaks to The National’s deputy foreign editor Aveen Karim and Renad Mansour, director of the Iraq Initiative at Chatham House.

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 523hp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh469,000

The specs: McLaren 600LT Price, base: Dh914,000 Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 600hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 620Nm @ 5,500rpm Fuel economy 12.2.L / 100km

Opening weekend Premier League fixtures Weekend of August 10-13 Arsenal v Manchester City Bournemouth v Cardiff City Fulham v Crystal Palace Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Liverpool v West Ham United Manchester United v Leicester City Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur Southampton v Burnley Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

MO %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Amer%2C%20Ramy%20Youssef%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Amer%2C%20Teresa%20Ruiz%2C%20Omar%20Elba%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A