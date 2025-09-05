Podcasts
Beyond the Headlines

What will happen to the Houthis after Israel’s assassination strike?

The group’s military leaders survived the attack - and analysts say they are the ones with the power

Nada AlTaher
September 05, 2025

The Israeli army's killing of several Houthi government officials, including the prime minister, marks another serious escalation in the region. Until now, the army had mostly attacked infrastructure in Yemen, hitting power plants and ports, but the latest strike was different. The Houthis have pledged to retaliate.

The Iran-backed group has already fired back with missiles toward Israel. It has been doing this periodically since the start of the war in Gaza, in what it says is solidarity with Palestine. These attacks have mostly caused only superficial damage, but it has also been attacking Red Sea shipping, disrupting global trade.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted of delivering a severe blow to the Houthi leadership in the assassination strike but experts say it is the group’s military figures, not politicians, that have real influence on the ground.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher compares the Israeli army's operations in Yemen to its attacks on Hezbollah and Hamas. She speaks to Baraa Shiban, associate fellow with the Royal United Services Institute, Jovan Ilijev from the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium (TRAC), and Elisabeth Kendall, president of Girton College at Cambridge University.

Updated: September 05, 2025, 2:00 AM
More Podcasts

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. EPA

Jordan seeks Arab action against Israel, and film on Gaza girl hailed in Venice

Military officers carry the coffin of Prime Minister of Yemen's Houthi-led government Ahmed Ghaleb Al Rahwi. Reuters.

What will happen to the Houthis after Israel’s assassination strike?

FILE PHOTO: An armored caterpillar bulldozer stands on a street during an Israeli raid at Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 18, 2024. REUTERS / Raneen Sawafta / File Photo

UAE says West Bank annexation a 'red line', and US push in Syria

Storybook ending for Mosul’s famous leaning minaret

Storybook ending for Mosul’s famous leaning minaret

More podcasts