Beyond the Headlines: What is the maritime border deal between Lebanon and Israel?

Drawing a line on a map is never straightforward – there are many places around the world with no set boundaries. But now there is one less unmarked border as Lebanon and Israel have, after years of indirect talks, agreed on where the line lays on their maritime territorial claims.

This is a remarkable feat for two countries still technically at war. It might appear just an administrative achievement, an event to be noted as a quirk of geography and diplomacy.

But this agreement could already have averted a war and have major consequences for the two countries — getting it wrong could cost someone millions.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host James Haines-Young looks at the significance of this week’s landmark agreement.