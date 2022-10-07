Beyond the Headlines: Why the world's microchip supply is fragile

Microchips are integral to almost everything we do. They keep planes in the sky and cars on the roads; they are the brains of almost every modern device we use. It is microchips that enable us to walk around with smart watches more powerful than computers that took up whole rooms just a few decades ago.

But what would happen if we suddenly couldn't get hold of new chips? This is a question that worried experts and legislators around the world for a while. And it is no longer a hypothetical thought experiment; it’s now a real issue.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host James Haines Young delves into why the world could be running out of microchips — and what that means for us all.