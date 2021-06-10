Abu Dhabi shop and hospitality entry rules, countries barred from entering UAE, Indian blood money, 2,179 new cases- The Daily Update

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, Abu Dhabi refreshes Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets and the UAE bars entry to travellers from Uganda, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

A man was released from prison after Lulu supermarket tycoon Yusuff Ali paid Dh500,000 in blood money and US President Joe Biden sets tough tone on Russia as he arrives in Britain for first foreign trip.

Cody Combs joins us for what's trending including Loki, Twitter in Nigeria and ways to cool down.