UAE hosts Modi, Saudi Arabia awaits moon sighting, Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced - Trending

In today's episode, President Sheikh Mohamed receives Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court is calling on people living in the kingdom to sight the crescent moon tonight.

A German court sentences a former Nazi concentration camp guard, aged 101, to five years in prison,

Travis Barker, drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, has been admitted to hospital and Ghislaine Maxwell is given a 20-year jail sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.