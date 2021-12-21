Camel trekkers' surprise, Biden’s puppy Commander, WHO on Omicron - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and across the world. On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid surprises camel trekkers, US President Joe Biden has a new puppy named Commander and the WHO asks people to cancel some holiday plans.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II cancels her traditional Christmas at Sandringham and Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis speak out over the allegations of sexual assault against actor Chris Noth.