Succeeding in a digital world – Business Extra

Understanding algorithms, rolling out 5G, developing quantum computing, building cyber defences and establishing sovereignty online are among the challenges and opportunities facing decision makers navigating the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on countries and their citizens.

Krzysztof Szubert, Poland’s High Representative of the Prime Minister for European Digital Policy talks to Kelsey Warner and Mustafa Alrawi about crafting and executing a successful strategy for today’s fast-changing world.

Krzysztof Szubert, Poland’s High Representative of the Prime Minister for European Digital Policy. Image: supplied

Hosted by Kelsey Warner and Mustafa Alrawi

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson

In this episode:

What makes a successful digital strategy? (1m 26s)

EU's benchmark for digital literacy (4m 59s)

Policies for safeguard digital lives (8m 54s)

Investing in the right strategies (12m 11s)

Establishing sovereignty (18m 41s)