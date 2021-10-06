Meet the world's first Future Generations Commissioner: Business Extra

Does this decision compromise the ability of future generations to meet their own needs?

This is the overarching question guiding Sophie Howe's work. As the world's first Future Generations Commissioner in her home country of Wales, she enforces a legally binding plan for national and local government to improve the well-being of Welsh citizens and think long-term.

She joins co-host Kelsey Warner this week to talk about how a government can carry out such a strategy and what it means for the economy. She talks about projects that have addressed an epidemic of loneliness, how to put teeth into enforcement and how a highway plan was replaced with something else – and why.

In this episode

Hosted by Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Ayesha Khan