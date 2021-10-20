IBM's AI chief on the singularity, data privacy and the new space race: Business Extra

A decade ago, IBM introduced the power of artificial intelligence to the masses with Watson. The computer system made its debut on the popular American quiz show Jeopardy! and beat the best player in the show's history, Ken Jennings.

In the years since, AI has seeped into nearly every corner of life, from the streaming suggestions served up by Spotify or Netflix to the global effort to come up with a vaccine against the Covid-19 pandemic. This new paradigm has brought up questions of data privacy and safety and how laws should be made and enforced in relation to technology companies.

Seth Dobrin is IBM's global chief AI officer. He joins host Kelsey Warner this week on the sidelines of Gitex to talk about these big questions – and when we might expect the singularity.

Hosted by Kelsey Warner

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Eddyson

In this episode

Best tech at Gitex (0m 45s)

AI now and in the future (2m 12s)

A safe globalised tech society (5m 29s)

How to ensure AI for good (9m 47s)

Space race (14m 33s)

