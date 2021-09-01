'Business Extra' podcast: can the Middle East find a point of economic convergence?

The Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia region is at a turning point.

There are opportunities for sustainable economic development, such as through reforms and technological shifts.

But there are also challenges in the shape of political obstacles and conflict, and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will be uneven, as well.

After the success of a summit in Baghdad at the weekend that brought together regional leaders, Iraqi President Barham Salih said the country had become a “point of convergence”.

Mr Salih said the region was in need of a new “political, security and economic system to meet the challenges of terrorism, extremism and the economic crisis”.

With the fallout from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan likely to require a response from all its neighbours, a regional solution to its problems is needed now more than ever.

Can countries work together to build that, and can momentum from it support economic growth?

Co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner break down the current scenario.

In this episode:

The Baghdad summit (0m 50s)

The significance of the meeting (3m 16s)

Is Iraq ready to deliver on regional countries' ambitions? (7m 17s)

Opportunity for dignity (9m 55s)

Hosted by Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Ayesha Khan

