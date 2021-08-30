Iraq becomes ‘point of convergence’ after hosting regional summit

Barham Salih, the Iraqi president, was proud of his country's success in holding a regional summit. Reuters

Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Monday that his country has become a “point of convergence” after the success of a summit that brought together regional leaders.

Baghdad hosted a conference at the weekend where officials from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar, as well as officials from Iran, Turkey and the EU, participated in talks on economic, political and security co-operation between Iraq and its neighbours.

“Baghdad’s Conference for Co-operation and Partnership carried an eloquent message. Iraq, which was the epicentre of conflict and rivalry, has become a point of convergence in the interest of the peoples and countries of this region,” Mr Salih told a conference at Baghdad’s Al Rafidain Centre for Dialogue.

Mr Salih said the region was in need of a new “political, security and economic system to meet the challenges of terrorism, extremism and the economic crisis”.

“The crisis that threatens our future is the inability of our economies to provide job opportunities for the increasing number of our youth and the dangerous repercussions of climate change,” he said.

Iran's new Foreign Minister, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, attended the summit and provided a glimmer of optimism for a thaw in relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

Speaking in Arabic, Mr Abdollahian appeared to hold out an olive branch to Arab states.

The Iranian politician said Tehran would like to improve relations with the region through economic and cultural co-operation, without what he called the usual interference from international powers.

Foreign influence, he said, had created tension and regional insecurity.

US President Joe Biden commended the outcome of the summit.

“This kind of diplomacy has never been more important as we seek to ease tensions among neighbouring states and expand co-operation across the Middle East, and Iraq’s leadership on this is historic,” he said in a statement issued by the White House.

Mr Biden confirmed Washington’s stance to work with Iraq towards creating stability across the Middle East.

“We remain committed to strengthening our bilateral relationship under the Strategic Framework Agreement … diplomacy must be the first tool of our foreign policy,” he said.

box COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Letstango.com Started: June 2013 Founder: Alex Tchablakian Based: Dubai Industry: e-commerce Initial investment: Dh10 million Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 300,000 unique customers every month

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Short-term let permits explained Homeowners and tenants are allowed to list their properties for rental by registering through the Dubai Tourism website to obtain a permit. Tenants also require a letter of no objection from their landlord before being allowed to list the property. There is a cost of Dh1,590 before starting the process, with an additional licence fee of Dh300 per bedroom being rented in your home for the duration of the rental, which ranges from three months to a year. Anyone hoping to list a property for rental must also provide a copy of their title deeds and Ejari, as well as their Emirates ID.

THE BIO Ms Davison came to Dubai from Kerala after her marriage in 1996 when she was 21-years-old Since 2001, Ms Davison has worked at many affordable schools such as Our Own English High School in Sharjah, and The Apple International School and Amled School in Dubai Favourite Book: The Alchemist Favourite quote: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail Favourite place to Travel to: Vienna Favourite cuisine: Italian food Favourite Movie : Scent of a Woman

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Hoffenheim (11.30pm) Saturday Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig (6.30pm) Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldof (6.30pm) Mainz v Union Berlin (6.30pm) Paderborn v Augsburg (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (9.30pm) Sunday Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen (4.30pm) Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (9on)

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

