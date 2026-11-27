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Five years after leaving the UAE and moving to Germany, I have come to realise that the things I miss most cannot be found on a postcard. They used to cost just one dirham, came in paper cups and were best enjoyed with the people I love. I have grown accustomed to Germany’s chilly weather, its unfamiliar streets and the cafes that offer all sorts of coffee. Yet whenever the temperature begins to drop, I find myself longing for something else, something much simpler: a cup of karak and a plate of warm falafels. Some days, when it was cloudy and looked as though it might rain, my family and I would head out for a long drive along the golden sand dunes of the UAE. Halfway through, my father would ask, “Does anyone want some karak and falafels?” Of course, we all said yes. There was never any saying no to karak. We would then stop at the next cafe and order cups of karak and a plate of falafels. We would enjoy them on the bonnet of our car, talking and laughing as the cloudy afternoon passed us by. Even today, those memories bring me more warmth than any cup of hot chocolate ever could. Back then, I never imagined that these ordinary afternoons would become some of my most treasured memories. I never thought that one day, thousands of kilometres away, I would find myself longing for a one-dirham karak, the familiar white tables outside a cafe, or another drive through the dunes with my family. Perhaps that is what makes a place home. The UAE remains the country that raised me, and for that, I will always be grateful. On its 55th National Day, I wish the country and everyone who calls it home continued happiness and prosperity. – Srishti Ahuja, Germany

Women should sing without fear

This is regarding Lizzie Porter’s article Iran lashes female singer and her team 74 times each over ‘vulgar’ concert with no audience (November 23): I keep thinking about the next girl who wants to sing. The one who has a beautiful voice and now has to ask herself, “Who else could get hurt if I let people hear me?” That’s how punishing one woman and the musicians beside her can reach into the lives of people whose names we may never know. I want women to be able to walk up to the microphone without fear. Their dignity belongs to them before they sing a single note. My heart is with Parastoo Ahmadi and the four musicians who performed with her. I hope people learn their names and listen to their music. They deserve to be remembered for what they created, too. – Erica Jones, US

Can Abu Dhabi save water?

Congratulations to the UAE and Senegal. The most useful question for each conference is what changed since the last one. Which commitments became projects? What did they deliver for communities? And where did progress stall? Abu Dhabi is an opportunity to make those questions part of how the world tracks progress on water and sanitation. – Alejandro Sturniolo, Spain

A tribute to our innovators

I write in reference to the article Sheikh Hamdan honours UAE Innovates 2026 Award winners at Dubai ceremony (November 17): the UAE’s leadership has always encouraged and recognised talented people from across fields. The recent UAE Innovates awards ceremony, honouring outstanding contributors to innovation, is yet another laudable initiative. The UAE has witnessed remarkable growth and rapid development across almost every sector over the years. From infrastructure, technology and education to business, health care and public services, the country’s progress has been impressive. Today, innovation has emerged as another important driving force in its journey towards greater achievements. Recognising and honouring people who contribute through their creativity, dedication and innovative ideas not only motivates them but also inspires the younger generation to think differently and work towards a better future. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India