Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has honoured the winners of the UAE Innovates 2026 Award, celebrating government entities that have transformed public services through innovation.

The prize ceremony, held on Monday as part of UAE Innovation Month, recognised three Dubai government entities for their achievements in leadership, digital transformation and supply chain resilience.

Dubai Police received the Most Innovative Government Entity Award, after achieving the highest overall score among nominated entities.

The force became the first organisation in the world to attain Level 4 accreditation in innovation leadership from the Global Innovation Management Institute – a distinction held by just one per cent of 1,340 organisations and universities across 60 countries.

Digital Dubai was awarded the Best Government Innovation Award for its Dubai Population Now project, a real-time census system developed by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment. The platform has replaced traditional field-based censuses by integrating administrative data from more than 30 partners and using machine learning to generate live population statistics.

The project has saved more than Dh125 million ($34 million) and places Dubai among cities using register-based censuses, a method adopted by only 12 per cent of countries in the world. The system's results were approved by Sheikh Hamdan on July 1, 2026.

Dubai Customs received the National Resilience Award for its Green Corridor initiative, which maintained trade continuity by providing alternative land, sea and air routes during supply chain disruptions.

Over four months, the initiative enabled the movement of goods worth Dh33.9 billion from 188 countries, ensuring the flow of essential goods, food supplies and medicine.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, said the awards reflected an evaluation framework focused on measurable outcomes and real-world impact. Mr Al Basti added that recognising successful government practices encourages the exchange of knowledge and the broader adoption of innovation across sectors, reinforcing the UAE's competitiveness in shaping future models of government.