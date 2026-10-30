Stay strong, Jordan!

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Solidarity with Jordan

I write in reference to Khaled Yacoub Oweis’s article Deadly church attack shocks Jordan’s deep-rooted Christian community (October 24) and other reports on the killings: Jordan is one united nation, where Muslims and Christians are brothers, not divided by religion. Our identity is Jordanian, our strength is unity, and our social fabric is built on mutual respect, co-existence and solidarity. – Hanan Yasin Bashir

King Abdullah II of Jordan represents the best of the best in the Middle East. His standing among world leaders is to be respected. Jordan can be proud to be led by his Majesty. – Gene Kern

The true face of humane and responsible leadership. I have profound respect for the royal family of Jordan for how they responded to this tragedy – standing close to those afflicted, with compassion and swift, decisive action. My blessings to them and to Jordan. – Marie Misquitta, Mumbai, India

Nusseibeh for the UN

Multilateral organisations need more women leading the way in diplomacy and peacebuilding. Enough is enough with unresolved issues – it’s time for meaningful dialogue and action. Go for it, Lana! We’re with you all the way. – Khawla Almehairi

The world may finally see a woman lead the UN. it is time for the world to entrust a qualified woman with this historic responsibility. – Joyce Kyeswa

Good move from Qatar

The article titled Iran ‘welcomes negotiations’ after reported Qatari-mediated draft deal (October 28) was an interesting and thought-provoking read. The ongoing escalation in the Middle East, including the recent developments involving the Houthis and the possibility of the US resuming military action, has created further uncertainty about the prospects for peace. Against this tense backdrop, Qatar’s latest diplomatic initiative to present Iran with a proposal to end the war is an important development in the region. The crucial question is how both Iran and the US will respond to this proposal. Will they consider it a genuine opportunity to end hostilities and move towards a peaceful settlement? Or will differences over their respective demands and strategic interests continue to stand in the way of an agreement? We will have to wait and see how the situation unfolds. Military action may intensify tensions and cause further loss of innocent lives, whereas sustained negotiations can help build mutual trust, address legitimate concerns and pave the way for a lasting settlement. The Middle East is a strategically important region, not only for the countries directly involved but also for the entire world. Prolonged conflict affects regional stability, international trade, energy supplies and the everyday lives of millions of people. Restoring peace and normalcy is therefore in everyone’s interest. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

AI hiring

Ali Ali Shouk’s article titled AI skills emerge as new advantage for Emiratis entering UAE workforce (October 1) shows young Emiratis treating AI skills as a career advantage. It also describes the growing role of AI-assisted interviews and candidate filtering. That makes the quality of the hiring test especially important. A recent field experiment conducted by the Iza Network, a global community of scholars, found that AI access substantially improved the performance of 673 German IT apprentices, especially on tasks beyond their training. Their immediate comprehension did not deteriorate. Employers in the UAE might find this takeaway useful, and give candidates a realistic task and ask them to demonstrate how they use AI responsibly. Young Emiratis deserve a fair opportunity to demonstrate their judgment in this regard. – Gleb Tsipursky, Columbus, US

A long-distance relationship

I write in reference to the article Sheikh Khaled arrives in Ottawa to begin official visit to Canada (October 27): it is so good to see countries looking beyond their own backyards and close vicinity. Let this be a new beginning for camaraderie, close working relationships and wanting the best for their own people and the world at large. – Lalitha Menon Chacko

Respect for other cultures

I love the refinement of King Charles. His respect for other cultures is truly inspiring. He is a great friend of my country, Romania. We wish you a long, blessed and happy life, your Majesty. – Raluca Apetrei