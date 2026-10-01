AI skills emerge as new advantage for Emiratis entering UAE workforce

AI skills are becoming an advantage for young Emiratis entering the workforce, as employers begin to factor knowledge of the technology into recruitment alongside traditional qualifications.

At Dubai’s Ru’ya career fair, students said they expect AI to become a basic requirement for future jobs. Employers said the technology was already changing the roles they recruit for and how they assess candidates.

Haneen Al Madani, 17, a student at Al Raya Girls Cycle School in Dubai, said learning to use AI was becoming an essential part of preparing for her career.

“I think knowing how to use AI will be a basic requirement in the future for jobs,” she told The National. “A jobseeker with AI skills will have better chances of getting jobs.”

Ms Al Madani attended the fair to take part in a space competition and said she was particularly interested in AI and cybersecurity.

Haneen Al Madani. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Haneen Al Madani. Antonie Robertson/The National

For Sultan Al Teneiji, 22, a high school graduate, the career fair was an opportunity to explore employment options, particularly in the government sector.

He said AI knowledge could give young jobseekers an advantage, particularly as more people use the technology in their daily lives.

“AI can do anything for you. A person who applies for a job should have knowledge of this technology,” he said.

Mr Al Teneiji said understanding how to write effective prompts and communicate with AI agents would become increasingly important.

“I use ChatGPT and Gemini most of the time and built a website using AI to sell commodities,” he said. “Learning AI skills will boost the opportunities and open new doors for jobs.”

Employers at the fair, which concluded on Wednesday, are already incorporating AI into recruitment.

Mo Ali Yusuf says using AI is already viewed as being like using the internet or a keyboard. Photo: Mo Ali Yusuf Show caption: Mo Ali Yusuf says using AI is already viewed as being like u…

Mo Ali Yusuf, chief executive of finance company Fuze, said the rapid advance of AI was making skills in the field fundamental to the working environment.

“We are already reaching a point where the ability to use AI will be viewed in much the same way as being able to use the internet or type on a keyboard,” he said. “It will be a basic requirement for getting work done efficiently.

“That does not mean everyone needs to become an AI developer or understand how to build complex models. There will of course be enormous value in those technical skills, but for most people the real advantage will come from understanding how to adopt AI in a practical way.

“The important point is that AI should enhance human expertise, not replace the need for it. In areas such as compliance, risk management and operational oversight, AI can help identify patterns, process information at scale and flag issues more quickly.

"But accountability, judgment and decision-making still require experienced people who understand the context. That combination of human oversight and AI enhancement is where I think the real opportunity sits.”

Mr Yusuf said the UAE was well-placed to benefit from the shift because of its ambitious investment in AI infrastructure, but said it was important to focus on creating the right environment around it.

“That means supporting talent, encouraging private-sector adoption and ensuring that the right guardrails are in place as the technology develops.”

Azza Al Marzooqi at the career fair. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Azza Al Marzooqi at the career fair. Antonie Robertson/The N…

Azza Al Marzooqi, director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Municipality, said the authority was offering a range of jobs, with a focus on engineering as well as emerging areas such as data analysis and AI.

Dubai Municipality has also introduced AI into its recruitment process at the career fair, allowing visitors to experience the technology while applying for positions.

Candidates begin an application before an AI agent filters applications and matches qualifications and experience. The final stage includes an AI-based interview, which can support an immediate hiring decision.

Ms Al Marzooqi said AI was also changing the nature of existing jobs, with some administrative roles becoming less prominent as organisations adopt AI-supported systems. However, she said AI expertise was not yet a mandatory requirement for every position.

“When we hire people, we look at their AI skills, but we don’t make them mandatory,” she said. “It is a bonus to hire people who know about AI.”