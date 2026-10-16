Why it’s important to deepen our understanding of AI

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

Promoting AI awareness

I write in reference to the article titled Dubai launches literacy platform to help parents guide children on safe use of AI (October 14): this is a commendable initiative. As AI continues to transform various aspects of our lives, it is essential to ensure that children understand both its benefits and its potential risks. Parents play a crucial role in helping their children navigate this rapidly evolving digital world by encouraging responsible usage, protecting their privacy, identifying misinformation and developing critical thinking skills. The UAE has demonstrated a keen interest in embracing and expanding the use of AI across various sectors. This initiative clearly reflects the country’s long-term vision of promoting AI awareness, digital literacy and technological advancement while prioritising the safety and well-being of younger generations. Equipping parents with the necessary knowledge and guidance is an important step towards building a society that can confidently and responsibly embrace emerging technologies. Such initiatives will not only benefit families but also contribute to preparing future generations for an AI-driven world. A commendable step by Dubai towards ensuring that technological progress goes hand in hand with awareness, responsibility and the safety of children. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

A little knowledge ...

With regard to the article headlined Abu Dhabi launches major training programme to teach AI skills (October 7): raising awareness about AI is a great thing. What is not so great is when people attend a few workshops and emerge believing they have become AI experts. That is where things can become dangerous and counterproductive. AI projects can be costly and complex, requiring technical expertise, sound judgment and a depth of understanding that simply cannot be acquired in a week-long workshop. There is a significant difference between understanding what AI can do and having the expertise to design, implement and manage AI projects successfully. – Muhammad A, Dubai

Taking the longview

I refer to the video captioned Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Dubai, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence said trust in agentic AI systems would be difficult to rebuild if they caused harm (October 14): precisely and certainly, but the UAE leadership is foresighted. They want their people to be happy and prosperous. – Muhammad Naeem Ul Fateh, Pakistan

An unsurprising decision

Regarding the news that Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan has been appointed as an executive fellow by the World Economic Forum, raising her growing international profile in sustainability and climate action (October 14), I will say “bravo”, for she is a true embodiment of deep knowledge, unsurpassed intellect and pure talent. And God is a grantor of success. – Dr Aisha Bilkhair

Our second home

This is regarding the video clip captioned ‘There is no way that somebody will break our back,’ Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said following a series of deadly attacks on Riyadh international airport (October 12): we in the Filipino community stand firmly in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are deeply grateful to this nation, which has become our second home, providing us with opportunities, security and a place to build a better future for our families. In times of challenge, we stand united with the kingdom and its people. We are ready to offer our support in any lawful and appropriate way, contributing to the safety, peace, stability and prosperity of the nation we proudly call our second home. May peace, unity and protection always prevail throughout the kingdom. Long live Saudi Arabia. – James Rey Romero, Jizan, Saudi Arabia

Citizens suffer

I write in reference to Nada Maucourant Atallah’s article Lebanon’s power failure: Diesel generators, $300-a-month bills - and a corrupt system milking the profits (October 14): thank you for this report on the less visible impact of war. Lebanon is in a stranglehold, and as usual, those paying – literally and figuratively – the highest price are the citizens themselves. – Miguel Quintana, Switzerland

Lebanon should be looking at solar and wind power. These diesel generators are making cancer cases rise dramatically. – Kay Francine