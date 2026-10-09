Nana Patekar has gone too early

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Not your typical star

I write in reference to David Tusing’s article Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar dies aged 75 (October 8): it is a sad day for all lovers of art and films, that a gifted and consummate artist like Nane Patekar has passed away. He was a great performer, a skilled thespian and a fine human being. He will be remembered for his many strong roles, particularly in movies like Ab Tak Chhappan and Parinda. He will also be cherished for his comedic roles in movies like Welcome. Despite his success and fame, Patekar remained a simple person, and engaged in philanthropy and rural welfare schemes. His heart was always with the farming community and the marginal sections of Indian society. He was a Bollywood star, but he avoided all the trappings of a typical star. Actors tend to improve their performances as they age. As they mature and become more experienced, they know exactly what a script or scene warrants. They require little direction or instructions from the director. Patekar was getting better with age. Lamentably he has gone too early. 75 years is no age to go. I believe he had more movies in him, and his best was yet to come. His strong, earthy performances and robust dialogue delivery will be missed. Sadly, we will have to be content with his past performances. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

Truly a hero

Ramola Talwar Badam’s article headlined ‘Don’t sleep please, we need you,’ dentist told flydubai pilot as he battled to save him (October 6) was both moving and meaningful. It describes how the pilot Smit Machchhar battled for 45 minutes after the attack as Dr Shota Musaev laboured to keep him alive. The doctor’s determination and the pilot’s courage during those critical moments have been beautifully analysed and presented in the article. The words “Don’t sleep, please. We need you”, uttered by the dentist to the injured pilot, reflects not only the urgency of the situation but also the hope that the captain would survive. The pilot is truly a hero. He fought bravely to save the lives of 174 passengers, even while being targeted in an alleged terrorist attack. His courage, presence of mind and determination helped protect the passengers and bring them to safety. “We need you” is indeed the right message for such a brave pilot. His courage reminds us that behind every safe journey there are individuals who may risk their own lives to protect others. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

In that moment, no one was Indian, Israeli, pilot or passenger – they were simply human beings saving human lives. Respect to every brave soul who helped. This is humanity at its purest. – Name withheld upon request

I hope he also receives emotional support after his physical injuries heal. An instinct and a decision in a split moment that saved so many lives. A hero indeed. – Wardah Harharah, Dubai

Admit uncertainty

People are learning to ask artificial intelligence almost anything. The dangerous moment is not always when the system gives a completely absurd answer. It is when a doubtful answer sounds certain. AI literacy should therefore include one ordinary habit: ask what the system is uncertain about. Students and workers can request sources, check dates and compare important claims with reliable material. But AI products themselves should also make uncertainty easier to see rather than hiding it behind fluent language. This matters in a country such as the UAE where people work across languages, professions and national backgrounds. A confident answer can travel quickly between contexts where the assumptions are different. The goal is not to make every AI response full of warnings. It is to make confidence more honest. A useful assistant should not only know how to answer. It should also know when the user deserves a reason to check. – Swaansh Mahat, Kathmandu, Nepal

Beautiful event

In reference to Salma Arafa’s article Take a seat: How Jalsa is giving Abu Dhabi’s emerging artists a stage (October 1): this was such a beautiful and wholesome event. Hats off to Harmony Abu Dhabi for creating something so special for the city’s community. – Mahmoud Hamdan, UAE

Valuing outdoor space

Dubai’s villa owners are spending more on their outdoor spaces than ever – shaded terraces, pergolas, garden rooms. As someone who designs and installs these structures across the city, I see the demand weekly. It is worth noting what this says: the villa is no longer just the building, it is the whole plot. Developers, valuers and agents who still treat outdoor space as an afterthought are misreading where the market is going. – Abbas Jamil, Dubai