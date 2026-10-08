Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar dies aged 75

Acclaimed Indian actor Nana Patekar, known for his work in Bollywood and Marathi cinema, died on Thursday aged 75.

Patekar, who last appeared in the Bollywood film Housefull 5, released in June, was found unresponsive at his home in Goa, hospital sources told Indian broadcaster NDTV.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, told news agency ANI that doctors performed CPR for 45 minutes but were unable to revive the actor. He was pronounced dead at 5.20am.

Patekar's family is yet to release a statement.

Known for his commanding screen presence and distinctive dialogue delivery, Patekar portrayed a wide range of characters, from volatile and morally complex figures to comedic roles. He enjoyed success in both Bollywood and Marathi cinema.

Patekar made his film debut in 1978 with Gaman, but his breakthrough role was with Mira Nair's Oscar-nominated film Salaam Bombay!. Patekar played Baba, a drug dealer and pimp, in the drama centred around Bombay's street kids. He went on to win a spate of awards for his roles in films such as Parinda (1989), in which he played a ruthless crime lord, and Krantiveer (1994), in which he played a gambler turned fierce anti-corruption crusader.

A monologue in Krantiveer, in which Patekar's character delivers a powerful message about Hindu-Muslim unity, is widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most memorable speeches.