Nana Patekar's most memorable roles, from Krantiveer to Dubai-shot Welcome

Indian actor Nana Patekar, who died on Thursday aged 75, leaves behind a remarkable body of work spanning nearly five decades, from intense crime dramas and hard-hitting social commentaries to some of Bollywood's most beloved comedies.

Known for his distinctive voice, explosive dialogue delivery and commanding screen presence, Patekar was one of Indian cinema's most recognisable performers. Whether playing a ruthless gangster, an uncompromising police officer or a vulnerable father, he brought an intensity to his characters that few actors could match.

Born Vishwanath Patekar in Maharashtra in 1951, he began his career in theatre before making his film debut in Gaman in 1978. He went on to become a major force in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, winning three National Film Awards and receiving the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, in 2013.

Patekar's career also had a strong connection to the UAE, where he filmed two of his most popular comedies, Welcome and Welcome Back, with locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

As tributes pour in for the veteran star, here are 10 of his most memorable performances.

Salaam Bombay! (1988)

Nana Patekar and Anita Kanwar in Salaam Bombay! Photo: Mirabai Films Show caption: Nana Patekar and Anita Kanwar in Salaam Bombay! Photo: Mirab…

Patekar played Baba Golub, a drug dealer, in Mira Nair's acclaimed debut feature, which offered an unflinching portrayal of life among Mumbai's street children.

The film follows Krishna, a young boy struggling to survive on the city's streets, where he encounters sex workers, drug dealers and other marginalised characters. Patekar's Baba is one of the adults whose troubled lives intersect with the boy's journey.

Although the story centres on Krishna, Patekar played a significant supporting role, bringing a menacing presence to a film celebrated for its gritty realism and largely non-professional cast.

Salaam Bombay! earned international acclaim and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 1989 Academy Awards, becoming only the second Indian film to receive a nomination in the category after Mother India (1957).

Parinda (1989)

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Patekar's portrayal of Anna, a ruthless underworld gangster in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's crime drama, remains one of his most celebrated performances.

Starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit, Patekar played a violent and unpredictable crime boss whose actions drive the film's tragic events.

His performance was particularly striking for the way he moved between quiet menace and sudden outbursts of violence, creating a villain as psychologically complex as he was terrifying.

The role earned Patekar the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and helped establish him as one of Hindi cinema's most formidable character actors.

Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991)

Patekar took on both directing and acting duties in this military drama, playing Major Pratap Chauhan, a fiercely disciplined army officer who trains young recruits for combat.

The character's uncompromising sense of duty gave Patekar ample opportunity to showcase the fiery intensity that would become his trademark.

It was also an unusually personal project for the actor, who underwent military training in preparation for the film.

Krantiveer (1994)

Nana Patekar in Krantiveer. Photo: Mehul Movies Show caption: Nana Patekar in Krantiveer. Photo: Mehul Movies

Few films are as closely associated with Patekar as Krantiveer, in which he played Pratap Narayan Tilak, a disillusioned man who becomes a crusader against corruption, injustice and communal hatred.

Directed by Mehul Kumar, the action drama became famous for Patekar's powerful monologues, delivered with an anger and conviction that made them instantly memorable.

His character's transformation from a seemingly aimless gambler into an outspoken voice against social injustice gave the actor one of his most defining roles.

The performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor and cemented his reputation as an actor capable of carrying a film through sheer screen presence.

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Agni Sakshi (1996)

In this psychological drama, inspired by Julia Roberts' 1991 film Sleeping with the Enemy, Patekar played Vishwanath, an abusive and obsessive husband whose wife, played by Manisha Koirala, attempts to escape his control.

The film explored domestic abuse and the devastating consequences of possessiveness, with Patekar delivering one of his most disturbing performances.

The role earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor and demonstrated his willingness to take on deeply unlikeable characters.

Khamoshi: The Musical (1996)

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Patekar showed a very different side of his acting abilities in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial debut.

He played Joseph Braganza, a deaf father whose daughter Annie, portrayed by Manisha Koirala, dreams of pursuing a career in music. The role required a quieter, more physically expressive performance and is one of the strongest examples of Patekar's versatility, showing that Patekar could communicate powerful emotions without relying on his famously forceful voice.

Ab Tak Chhappan (2004)

Patekar returned to the crime genre with this gritty thriller, playing Sadhu Agashe, a Mumbai police officer specialising in encounters with suspected gangsters.

Inspired by the world of police encounter squads, the film follows Agashe as he navigates the blurred lines between law enforcement, organised crime and personal vengeance – his understated performance making the character's capacity for violence all the more unsettling.

The film became a cult favourite and was followed by Ab Tak Chhappan 2 in 2015, with Patekar reprising the role.

Apaharan (2005)

In Prakash Jha's crime drama, Patekar played Tabrez Alam, a powerful gangster whose influence extends into the worlds of politics and organised kidnapping.

Set against the backdrop of Bihar's criminal underworld, the film follows a young man, played by Ajay Devgn, who becomes entangled in the kidnapping business.

Patekar's Tabrez is a calculating and intimidating figure, using his political connections and criminal influence to maintain control.

The performance once again demonstrated his ability to play morally corrupt characters with a combination of charisma, menace and authority.

Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015)

From left: Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Feroz Khan in Welcome. Photo: UTV Motion Pictures Show caption: From left: Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Feroz Khan in Welco…

After years of playing intense and often intimidating characters, Patekar surprised audiences with his comic turn as Uday Shetty in Anees Bazmee's Welcome.

The film follows two gangsters, Uday and Majnu Bhai, played by Anil Kapoor, who are desperate to arrange a respectable marriage for Uday's sister.

Patekar's hilarious exchanges with Kapoor, particularly his character's increasingly unsuccessful attempts to control his temper, became some of the film's most memorable moments.

He reprised the role in Welcome Back (2015), in which the two gangsters attempted to leave their criminal lives behind, only to become entangled in another series of chaotic misunderstandings.

From left: Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal and Nana Patekar in Welcome Back. Photo: Eros International Show caption: From left: Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal and Nana …

Both films also have strong UAE connections. Much of Welcome was shot in Dubai, including at Grand Hyatt Dubai, while its sequel featured locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and Emirates Palace. Welcome Back also premiered at the Dubai International Film Festival in 2014.

The films introduced Patekar to a new generation of viewers and cemented Uday Shetty as one of his most beloved characters, proving that his famously intense screen persona could be just as effective when played for laughs.

Natsamrat (2016)

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One of Patekar's most acclaimed later-career performances came in this Marathi-language drama, adapted from the celebrated play by V V Shirwadkar.

He played Ganpatrao Belwalkar, an ageing theatre actor who, after retiring from a successful career on stage, struggles with changing family relationships, loneliness and the loss of his former identity.

The role allowed Patekar to draw on his theatrical background, moving between grand Shakespearean-style monologues and deeply intimate moments of vulnerability.