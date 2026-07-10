Despite their World Cup exit, Egypt’s Pharaohs should hold their heads up high

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

An unconvincing outcome

I write in reference to the video titled Hossam Hassan: There was no respect or fair play today (July 8): Egypt deserved that win. They played with heart, discipline and incredible sportsmanship from start to finish. What left me disappointed was the feeling that some decisions lacked fairness. As a fan, it’s frustrating when the integrity of the game feels overshadowed by favouritism. To the Egyptian team: hold your heads high. Don’t let this take away from what you accomplished. The world witnessed your courage, your talent and your resilience. You earned the respect of millions, and no decision can erase that. – Toyi Rodriguez, Carmel, US

This was honestly a brilliant game of football, although it was just not fair on the Egyptian team. The officiating was disgusting, and [to think] they sent Africa’s best referee home [referring to Omar Artan, who was dropped from the list of World Cup officials after he was denied entry to the US]. – Garrin Swartz, Elsie’s River, South Africa

The whole world has seen how gracefully Egypt played during the World Cup, especially against Argentina. They even played better than Argentina. Yes – injustice was done to the Egyptian team, but that will never ever devalue their greatness. – Teba Tangjang, India

I write in reference to the video titled Egypt heading back home after a nail-biter loss 3-2 against Argentina (July 8): you are the true winner. The world saw the corruption. Now the organisation [referring to Fifa] needs to do what’s right. – Stefanie Izzolino Wrembel, Maplewood, US

When you lose because of an obvious injustice, did you really lose? Sometimes the scoreboard says one thing, but the truth says another. Congratulations, Egypt. – Name withheld upon request

World Cup provides relief

I write in reference to Evelyn Lau’s article The best feel-good moments at the 2026 World Cup (July 8): the World Cup has brought a welcome change and plenty of joy amid the stress of the past few months of strife in the Gulf and surrounding regions. It is a pleasure to see football unite various nations and cultures in what is a unifying sport. During these six weeks, we try to forget our differences and enjoy a global carnival of colour, celebration and competition. I have been watching Fifa World Cup matches for decades. Every time, and every where, the football fever is intense and glorious. We are blessed to be able to partake in this great global festival. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

Life-changing lotteries

I write in reference to the article ‘I couldn't believe it’: Indian resident named UAE’s latest Dh30m lottery winner (July 7): Indians have frequently been among the lottery winners in the UAE over the years, and many believe they are truly fortunate. Many expatriates spend decades working there without ever earning such a life-changing amount of money. This is indeed a blessing and an inspiration for those who dream of making a better fortune through honest means. Congratulations and kudos to Sunil Kumar on his incredible victory. May this life-changing win bring happiness, prosperity and security to him and his family. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Counting our blessings

In life, we come across ups and downs. Instead of stressing over things beyond our control, it’s important to reflect and be thankful for the blessings life has given us, too. As good things have happened previously, they can happen again. Believing in this keeps us going, appreciating and staying content. There are a few simple ways to express gratitude time and again. We can choose a time to sit down and count our blessings. We can list the things that we’re grateful for: good health, a family, a decent job and the kind words or wishes we’ve received on any given day. It also helps to express and feel gratitude before meals or for the lovely day we had before going to bed. Sending ‘Thank You’ notes or complimenting others is very uplifting. And finally, it will feel good to compliment friends or colleagues on how they look, how they execute a task, or for the encouragement they bring to us. Once we make showing gratitude a ritual, we will experience its transformational power first-hand. It boosts our happiness, releases positivity around us and helps us build better connections with others. – Alvina Clara, Dubai