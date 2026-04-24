Like Anne Hathaway, more people should learn to say ‘Inshallah’

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

I write in reference to the video in which Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway uses the phrase “Inshallah” (April 21): let them use it. Muslims or not. Inshallah is a beautiful word. If Allah wills. And yes, may they always seek for Allah’s will. – Shovia Cahya, Madiun, Indonesia

Different perspectives on the Iran war

I write in reference to the video showing dozens of US military veterans and family members being arrested while staging a protest inside the US Capitol building against the Iran war (April 21): as an Iranian, I want to sincerely thank the American veterans and all those who are raising their voices against war. Your courage to stand for peace and humanity is deeply meaningful. Wishing you all health, strength and safety. Choosing peace over conflict is not weakness – it is wisdom. Standing against injustice, even when it’s difficult, is what defines true humanity. War should never be the answer. Your actions give hope that humanity still matters beyond borders. I truly appreciate your voices and your courage. God bless you brave hearts. – Name withheld upon request

With all due respect, as an Iranian American, I want to make something clear. I grew up in Iran and spent 12 years in the school system. From the earliest grades until graduation, we were made to chant “Down with America” and “Down with Israel” every single day. That was our environment. The Iranian regime has always treated the US as its number one enemy. At the same time, it has been involved in conflicts across the region, including actions that affect neighbouring Arab countries that are not directly part of this war. So when I see people calling for the US to step back completely, I have to ask, what is the long-term outcome of that? Do we really want a regime with this track record, one that oppresses its own people and fuels instability in the region, to gain access to nuclear weapons? This is not about wanting war. It’s about understanding the reality of the regime and thinking carefully about the consequences of inaction. With all due respect, what is the real solution here? – Vahideh Keramatjou, Westlake Village, US

Tribute to an 18-year association

I write in reference The National newspaper’s 18th anniversary. I am delighted to share a proud personal milestone: 18 years of continuous association with this newspaper of record through my letters to the editor and reader contributions. During the course of this journey, close to a thousand letters of mine have been published, reflecting my thoughts, observations and engagement with issues that matter. This achievement means a great deal to me, and I’m truly grateful for the platform that gave my voice a place. Thank you to all my friends and readers for your constant support and encouragement throughout these years. Your motivation has been an important part of this journey. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The world needs to counter Israeli actions

I write in reference to the article Israeli ministers celebrate reopening of settlement 21 years after its evacuation (April 21): how is it possible that they get away with this? What’s the point of an international court and international law. Those who wield power around the world, please, get our global house in order. – Walter A Wrigge, UAE

And still no court or country is able to stop this. What is international law good for if it is not enforced? – Jelke van Dronkelaar, Zwolle, Netherlands

The only way to stop them is to cut them off from their donors. No more money, no more weapons. After all, expansion wars are expensive. – Janelle Marie Bamban, US

Robots still have a ways to go

I write in reference to the video about how robots fared in a recent half marathon in Beijing (April 20): it’s worth pointing out that a lot of the competitors face-planted or completely destroyed themselves without ever getting close to the finish line. Even the winning robot wiped out a couple of times. Robotics’ progress still depends on long, expensive cycles before performance becomes reliable at scale. So yes, this really is a marathon and not a sprint. – Rupert Breheny, Zurich, Switzerland

Kohli’s class is for all to see

I write in reference to The National’s coverage of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Virat Kohli is a consummate batsman, as is evident from his performance in the IPL this year. He plays every shot with complete mastery over the ball. Whether the ball coming towards him is a spinning delivery or a fast one, he knows what position to take, how to adjust his bat and score a boundary. And, he does this so effortlessly. It is almost as if a machine or a robot is batting. Kohli’s silky-smooth prowess with the bat is the result of painstaking practice, especially during the earlier years of his career. It’s his ceaseless dedication and commitment to his craft that gives him this fluency. His batting is sheer poetry in motion. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India