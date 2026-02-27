The UAE's long-term ecological thinking

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

I write in reference to Daniel Bardsley's article Green dream: How Sharjah is sowing the seeds for forests of Khor Fakkan (February 20): it is encouraging to see long-term ecological thinking being prioritised. Using indigenous species and rainwater capture systems shows that sustainability in the region must be designed for climate reality, not aesthetics. Continuity and maintenance will be key, real impact is measured over decades, not headlines. – Linda Mouaz, Dubai

Much-needed accountability

I write in reference to the article Dubai Police issue Dh50,000 fine after children caught riding quad bike on street (February 22): in Dubai, if you let minors roam the streets on a quad bike, you pay the price – and rightfully so. This isn't just severity, it's common sense. If you can't discipline your children and stop them from being a public hazard, the law will hit you where it hurts most: your wallet. Zero excuses, total accountability. – Luigi Scotti, Zanzibar City, Tanzania

Excellent. There are a number of children roaming the communities with electric motors and bikes and causing significant risk of accident for themselves and car users. They must be stopped before a disaster happens. – Omar Momany, Dubai

A beautiful tradition

I write in reference to the video showing the ceremonial cannon at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque being fired to mark the end of the first day of Ramadan: what a beautiful tradition that marks such a significant moment during Ramadan. The ceremonial cannon at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque truly highlights the rich cultural heritage of Abu Dhabi and brings the community together in a meaningful way. It’s inspiring to see customs like this preserved and celebrated. – Sahil Shaikh, Dubai

Dreams should never be abandoned

I write in reference to the article My dream is to never give up: Young Dubai climber on scaling the highest peaks (February 24): It highlights the inspiring journey of an 11-year-old Dubai climber whose determination to scale the world’s highest peaks is truly remarkable. At such a young age, his courage, discipline and passion for mountain climbing set him apart. With his impressive track record and unwavering focus, it is clear that he is steadily moving toward achieving his lofty goals. Mountain climbing demands not only physical strength but also mental resilience, and this young climber has already demonstrated both qualities.

Dedication and determination are the foundations of success, and if he continues with the same spirit and commitment, there is no doubt he will reach the highest summits he dreams of conquering. Wishing him all the very best in all his future endeavours. May he continue to climb higher and inspire many others along the way. - K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India