Ramadan is a time for spiritual renewal

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

I write in reference to the article Ramadan 2026: Holy month to begin in UAE and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (February 17): As someone who has had the privilege of working closely with schools and with leaders across the UAE, I have seen how deeply reflection, generosity and community are embedded in everyday life. Ramadan does not create these values. It illuminates them. It brings them forward in a way that the world can witness. In the schools I learn from and collaborate with, fasting becomes more than a religious practice. It becomes a living lesson in patience, gratitude and self-discipline. These are not regional virtues. They are human ones, and frankly, they are qualities our global community could benefit from strengthening. For educators everywhere. Ramadan reminds us that compassion, character and connection across cultures are not secondary outcomes of schooling. They are foundational. Especially for those outside the GCC or Mena regions, this month offers a window into how faith, education and community can align in meaningful and transformative ways. – Jeff Piontek, Los Angeles, US

Ramadan mubarak to you and your loved ones. For Muslims, Ramadan is a sacred time of fasting, prayer, reflection and charity. It nurtures self-discipline, compassion, gratitude and spiritual renewal, encouraging us to deepen our concern for those in need and for Muslims to be more God-conscious. – SB Rahman, Sydney, Australia

Ramadan Mubarak to all! May this blessed month bring peace to your heart, light to your home and strength to your faith. May your fasts be accepted, your prayers answered and your days filled with kindness and gratitude. – Mohammed Faisal C, Vaniyambadi, India

Iran’s risky plan

I write in reference to Shweta Jain’s article Iran’s brief closure of Strait of Hormuz sends message to US of potential threat to oil trade (February 18): the Strait of Hormuz is of global significance to every nation on Earth. If the Iranian regime starts messing with the global economy, they will soon find themselves without any friends whatsoever. – Name withheld upon request

Stargate could be an asset

I write in reference to The National’s broader coverage of the UAE’s Stargate project: the scale of the project really shows how AI is no longer just about technology. It’s also becoming a strategic national asset. The UAE’s push towards sovereign AI and shared computing capacity reflects a future where global influence may depend as much on digital infrastructure as on traditional resources. – Swathi Reddy, Hyderabad, India

A powerful cultural symbol

I write in reference to Ramola Talwar Badam’s article Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi welcomes four million visitors in two years (February 16): the remarkable number of visitors reflects the spirit of harmony and mutual respect that defines the UAE, which has consistently demonstrated its commitment to tolerance, co-existence and cultural diversity across various spheres. The establishment of the temple in and of itself stands as a powerful cultural and religious symbol. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India