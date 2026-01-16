The UAE knows how to make AI a force for good

I write in reference to Shireena Al Nowais’s article AI-powered autism detection game developer among Zayed Sustainability Prize winners (January 13): recognising and supporting autism through advanced AI solutions is truly admirable. The UAE’s continued commitment to promoting AI across a number of sectors is highly laudable. Honouring prize winners whose work supports autism reflects a strong vision of inclusivity and innovation. In the coming years, the growing dominance of AI in the UAE will come as no surprise, given the nation’s forward-thinking leadership and sustained investment in emerging technologies. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Don’t look away from Iran

I write in reference to Thomas Watkins’s article Trump says Iranian executions 'won't take place' as world waits to see if US will strike (January 15): please do not look away from Iran. For six days, the regime has deliberately silenced the nation by cutting off the internet, with unarmed civilians being hunted and killed in the streets. Many innocent Iranians have been killed, and the number of wounded is so overwhelming that hospitals no longer have space to treat them. This is not just repression, this is a crime against humanity. Silence costs lives. We beg you to speak out and demand that world leaders stand with the Iranian people. Your voice, your attention, could be the difference between life and death for an innocent human being. – Name withheld upon request

Iranian hospitals need help

I write in reference to the article Death toll from Iran protests far higher than initial estimates, doctor says (January 13): hospitals and healthcare staff in Iran are in need of assistance and additional support. This is a medical emergency situation, and they require urgent and immediate aid for the injured and affected individuals. – Name withheld upon request

Reactions to Pompeo's remarks

I write in reference to the video in which former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said history books should not mention victims of Gaza because Israelis were the real victims (January 14): we will make sure “the story is told properly” because there is so much visual evidence and statistics to ensure future generations know the truth. – Name withheld upon request

I wonder how these people find peace when they go to sleep. – Isa Sakiru, Nigeria

The utter depravity needs to be studied. – Jamie Coffey, UK

That’s not going to happen, but nice try. – Name withheld upon request

Peace in the Middle East

I write in reference to Amr Mostafa and Thomas Harding’s article Iran dials up war rhetoric as some US staff leave ⁠base in Qatar (January 14): we should pray for peace in Middle East. There is already instability in some parts of the region. A strike on Iran could lead to reciprocal action that would be devastating for the rest of it. – Name withheld upon request

We are missing Mahatma Gandhi today

I write in reference to Mukesh Kapila’s article In the new world disorder, international law is bordering on the irrelevant (January 13): in these turbulent times, the world desperately and urgently needs a man of peace like Mahatma Gandhi. In almost every nook of this world, there is strife, conflict or war. Human life has become cheap and death tolls are just numbers. Mahatma Gandhi taught us that human life is more important than any political or economic ideology, and that all conflicts are subordinate to human life, irrespective of religion, belief or conviction. Now, the world has forgotten this simple message of a great sage of peace. It is not easy to find a Gandhi in every country. But in every country, there are many people who value human life and values. They should make their voices heard. These voices, even if they are whispers across countries, could eventually have an impact on events. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India