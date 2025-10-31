The appeal of Dubai's new museum on the creek

The appeal of Dubai's new museum on the water

With reference to The National's report Sheikh Mohammed announces launch of Dubai Museum of Art that will float on water (October 25): Superb news, superb architect and a superb location.

Patricia Mill, Dubai

Dubai never ceases to amaze and inspire with the visionary thinking that tends to become reality within the allocated time. It is bound to be a remarkable addition to the cultural landscape.

Chef Silvena, Dubai

The dangers of technology in the wrong hands

With reference to Cody Combs's report Innovation or digital deception? OpenAI’s Sora 2 sparks debate (October 29): Are the tech bros expecting people to trust them? This is going to make us go back to real life, before AI. Some of these new technologies in the wrong hands can be so toxic and dangerous. I'd sometimes rather go back to what we had in the '80s than going forward if this is so-called progress.

Spencer T, New Orleans, US

Interesting report. New technologies can be malign and need to be questioned if they're built on stolen data, break copyright laws, negatively harm the environment and manage to spread misinformation.

K Alshmasi, Dubai

Can the Gaza ceasefire hold?

With reference to Thomas Helm and Nagham Mohanna's report Another deadly Israeli escalation underlines fragility of Gaza ceasefire (October 29): Let's not forget that Hamas killed an IDF soldier. It should be clear by now that attacking Israelis won't go unpunished.

Seth D, New York

Where is the justice in the world? This is heartbreaking beyond imagination. All the killings and destruction was supposed to have been over last month. What is the point of calling it a ceasefire when it's in name only?

Salma Munir, Islamabad

Building on a forward-looking peace

With reference to Fatima Al Mahmoud’s report Gaza ceasefire is moment of opportunity or peril, UAE's Dr Gargash says (October 22): This was an interesting read. Mr Al Gargash’s reflections on the current truce and his emphasis on implementing a sustainable, long-term framework for lasting peace are both rational and forward-looking.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The Mooch for US President someday?

In reference to Manus Cranny's report Anthony Scaramucci on money, politics and the US's image (October 28): I like Scaramucci's sense of humour. But he let himself down taking the White House job, and he's admitted that much himself.

Bill Powers, Cork, Ireland

What are the chances The Mooch would run for President? He would be a fantastic, in my opinion. He's hysterical and honest. I like that.

Robert Gustacci, New Jersey, US

