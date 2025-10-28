Podcasts
The Inside Brief

Anthony Scaramucci on money, politics and the US's image

This episode explores how markets, leadership and integrity define America's standing today

Manus Cranny
Manus Cranny

October 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

In this episode of The Inside Brief, host Manus Cranny welcomes Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, former White House communications director and now the host of The Rest Is Politics US.

Known for his unfiltered views on markets, politics and the US's reputation on the global stage, Scaramucci calls Bitcoin a “phenomenal asset” and unpacks the correction he attributes to “whale selling”.

From there, the discussion widens to the US's leadership and global standing, as he reflects on how he believes President Donald Trump has “hurt America’s reputation” abroad, as well as explaining what it will take to restore international trust in the country.

The conversation then moves beyond politics into the deeper questions of economic identity and social change, including the erosion of the American dream and the pressures on the middle class.

The discussion also turns to capital flows and leadership in the Gulf. Scaramucci explains why he remains bullish on the region, noting its discipline and growth even as oil prices tighten.

The Inside Brief with Manus Cranny is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all other major platforms.

Updated: October 28, 2025, 5:22 AM
Podcast

