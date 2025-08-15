The travails of procuring a Schengen visa

In regard to Ramola Talwar Badam's article Lengthy Schengen visa delays and costly fees prompt UAE residents to scrap European holidays (August 11): VFS for me was a very frustrating service. Had a business meeting in Finland. Applied four weeks in advance. They called me on the day of the meeting asking if I still want to go. They seem to have made this serious and time sensitive task into a joke.

Uneeb, Dubai

It's not a crime to want to visit a country for a holiday. Countries such as France, Spain, Greece, etc, earn a significant revenue from tourism. So, why is the case that an inequal, inefficient and frankly often humiliating process is left unchanged? If you are forking out hundreds of euros just to apply, it is reasonable to expect a humane level of service. In the age of technology and automation, there is no good reason why the system ails from such a backlog, among other issues.

Hemani Naran, Dubai

Killings should have no place in a new Syria

In regard to Nada Homsi's report Surveillance footage shows execution of volunteer by security forces inside Sweida hospital (August 11): Despite what this man was or was not accused of, nothing justifies this shooting. This is not what we want for our country after decades of misrule. The perpetrators should have to face the consequences of these unacceptable criminal actions.

Nermin Gh, Beirut

Sickening. How many more senseless deaths are needed for the violence to end once and for all?

Donna Bushka, Phoenix, Arizona, US

What a chilling world our children are inheriting.

Kylie Michele, Dubai

The death and destruction in Middle Eastern countries- whether Palestine or Syria or Lebanon, must stop. The people of Syria deserve to know peace. Such violence cannot go hand in hand with empty promises of a terror-free Syria on which Donald Trump has lifted sanctions. There has to be a point of distinction from the regime of Bashar Al Assad and the interim government in Damascus.

Redan A, Hama, Syria

Profits from road tolls

With reference to Alvin R Cabral's report Salik's new toll gates, dynamic pricing and fines send profit soaring by 50% (Aug 14): I feel grateful to live in Abu Dhabi. We only have tolls on each bridge in and out of the island which means we pass through one toll point in and out. They operate only during peak hours from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm. The best part is they don't apply during peak weekends.

Noura Al Awadi, Abu Dhabi

A role model for health

With reference to Hala Nasar's How To Adult podcast, Episode 4: How to build a physically healthy life in your 20s (August 4): I have great appreciation for Reem Kassab, featured in this podcast. Despite being in different countries now for 10 years, I am still inspired by her and talk about her. I am proud to be one of her members. She changed my life in a positive way.

Eman Khalifa, Cairo, Egypt

