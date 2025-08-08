Latin America's example to resolve border conflicts

With reference to Sholto Byrnes's op-ed Why did the Thailand-Cambodia conflict erupt suddenly and end swiftly? (July 31): It is tragic that Thailand and Cambodia are fighting over a Hindu temple on their border, apart from other prickly boundary issues. Many people have died in the strife. More than 135,000 people have been displaced.

To fight over a Hindu temple, does not reflect well, not least of all because Hinduism teaches tolerance and co-existence. Both nations should consider co-owning and managing the temple, so that devotees from both countries can visit it at will.

Many years ago, I visited the Garabi-Panambi Hydroelectric Complex, on the Uruguay River between Argentina and Brazil, from the Brazilian side. It comprises of two dams, over the Uruguay river. The river forms a natural boundary between Brazil and Argentina that jointly own the power complex, manage it and share the benefits. I was astounded and thrilled to see this co-operation. So many countries fight bitterly on their borders. However Brazil and Argentina have forged an example to benefit people. Thailand-Cambodia and so many other countries can learn from it.

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

The UAE's vision for growth

With reference to James Langton's report As the UAE's population exceeds 11 million, here's where it all began (July 18): The UAE is such an amazing country and it's living proof of what can be achieved when the leaders have a vision and stick to it.

Clementina M, Dubai

The fallout of US tariffs

With reference to Thomas Watkins's report Trump announces 25% US tariff on India 'for buying Russian weapons and energy' (July 30): This has sparked concern from several countries, including India.

While the official response from New Delhi is awaited, analysts believe that India may explore diplomatic channels to negotiate or push back against the decision, especially given its strategic autonomy in foreign policy.

Critics argue that such measures could harm global trade relations and escalate tensions among major economies at a time when global co-operation is crucial.

India’s response to this tariff will be closely watched, as it could set the tone for future engagements between the two nations, especially in areas of defence, trade, and strategic partnerships. Still the US is keeping to its terms and India to its national interests. We will have to wait and see the outcome.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

