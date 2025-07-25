Djokovic must remain a 'standing man'

Djokovic must remain tall in defeat

With regard to the report Novak Djokovic must 'deal with reality' as Jannik Sinner sets up Wimbledon title showdown with Carlos Alcaraz (July 12): It was sad to see Novak Djokovic lose in the semi-finals at Wimbledon. He is a very talented player, who has inspired countless young players globally. He said in Dubai over a decade that he could top the tennis world by defeating the reigning heroes. I was present in the Dubai tennis stadium at that time and had seen him play and win. Very few believed him then. Federer and Nadal were undefeatable. They were icons of tennis. And, yet Novak rose to the top.

Novak is a great inspiration in achieving and not giving up. I hope that he will continue playing tennis and will not retire. The Wimbledon defeat is miniscule, compared to his manifold crowns. So, he should just tie his laces tightly again.

Novak should remember that defeat and setbacks come to all of us, in every field of human endeavour. Yet, we cannot ever give up. Defeat happens, but does not necessarily happen again. Even if it does, we have to remain standing. A fighter is described as a Standing Man by Mark Rylance in the film Bridge of Spies. We should always be standing men who never give up, be it in tennis or any other field of human pursuit.

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

The UAE's remarkable transformation

In reference to John Dennehy's report Rare aerial archive images of UAE capture nation's transformation (May 23): Be very proud, what an example of nation building. The country's had a remarkable growth from coastal settlements to a country now of 11 million people.

Tarja Katrina, Dubai

The necessity of intelligent urban planning

About The National editorial Smart planning is the key to solving traffic congestion as the UAE grows (July 16): As a country experiencing rapid growth, tackling traffic has become a vital priority for the UAE. With a growing population comes an inevitable increase in the number of vehicles on the roads, making congestion a pressing concern.

The UAE is making commendable efforts in managing its expansion through smart planning and infrastructure development. The government's decision to invest millions in road safety and transportation infrastructure is a laudable step towards ensuring safer and smoother travel for all.

By continuing to implement intelligent urban planning and sustainable transport solutions, the country is moving in the right direction.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

