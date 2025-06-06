Victory for Virat Kohli's Bengaluru was also a triumph for cricket

Kudos to Bengaluru for winning the IPL title
I write in reference to Ajit Vijaykumar's article IPL 2025: Cricket fortunate to witness final flourish of Virat Kohli's glorious career (June 4): it was a proud and unforgettable moment for Bengalureans, including myself, as we witnessed the final IPL T20 match played in Ahmedabad, where our Royal Challengers Bangalore side clinched a thrilling victory against Punjab Kings. This win marks a significant turning point in RCB’s journey, as they secured their first IPL trophy after 18 long years of perseverance and dedication. The team's unwavering spirit, hard work, and unity were truly commendable and inspirational.
RCB’s victory sparked huge celebrations across Bengaluru, with fans expressing their joy and pride in grand fashion. The deep bond between Bengalureans and their home team was evident, turning the city's streets into a sea of red and gold.
What made the moment even more special was the spirit of true sportsmanship displayed by Punjab. Despite the loss, they graciously acknowledged and applauded RCB's well-deserved victory, reflecting the essence of the game — that cricket, like any sport, should be played and celebrated with mutual respect and integrity.
This final wasn't just about winning a trophy – it was about resilience, belief and the spirit of the game that unites millions.
K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India
We need a Gaza deal now
I write in reference to the editorial Gaza cannot afford more ceasefire stalemate (June 2): the plight of the people of Gaza is really heart-rending. They are unable to access water, food and medicines. The area of land that they occupy has been shrinking in the current conflict. Their children are missing school for years now. Generations of children are losing the opportunity to build better lives.
Hamas should release the remaining Israeli hostages as a sign of good faith. Perhaps, it will create an atmosphere of mutual trust and kindle a peaceful settlement eventually. I hope countries like Jordan, Egypt and the UAE lead efforts to restore normality in Gaza.
The people of Gaza have the right to lead peaceful family lives, just as the rest of us do.
Rajendra Aneja, Dubai
US officials need to be neutral
I write in reference to the The National's Facebook post titled US Ambassador to Israel suggests Palestinian state on French Riviera (June 1): how can peace be negotiated and achieved when officials in government show no neutrality? Seventy-seven years of conflict and no one is adult enough to realise that endless wars do not benefit the planet or humanity. Why do influential people perpetuate this vicious cycle?
Lalitha Omar, Durban, South Africa
Violence should not be normalised
I write in reference to Nagham Mohanna's article Three more Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire near aid centre in southern Gaza (June 2): the killing of innocent Palestinians has become normal, yet so few are talking about it. We will be answerable to our silence.
Abdul Razak Yasin Jr, Dubai
Dress respectfully
I write to you in reference to the article 'This is how you dress at Dubai Mall': Viral post sparks fashion etiquette debate (June 1): I fully agree. Some tourists are dressing in a disrespectful way in a Muslim country. Nobody requests that you cover your hair or face, but pay attention at the signs at the entry of the malls and dress accordingly.
Nailia Nourtdinova
Yes. As an expat, I was always astonished at the lack of respect for the culture. Thank you for this.
Judy Garelli
