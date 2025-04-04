Are Studio Ghibli inspired AI images harmless fun?

With regard to Razmig Bedirian's piece Studio Ghibli-inspired AI images are going viral, but here's why they shouldn't (April 2): It should be a straightforward concept to grasp that using AI to create images in an artist's style without their permission is considered theft.

Zal Junaibi, Dubai

The only reason people like me have taken to using the Studio Ghibli filter is because we are in love with the artist's work. Maybe it would have been good if the artist made his own filter and laughed about it. The unique stories and characters will never be truly replicated by this programme. It doesn't take into account that Ghibli movies aren't identical. Each is unique. So maybe let the fans have their fun without anyone politicising their funny posts. Don't come after harmless social media users for using a filter we like of movies we like.

Sima B, Doha

Users should be careful and not forget that they are sharing images and sensitive information about themselves to AI-enabled servers.

Farhan Patel, Dubai

It should be okay for people to enjoy a dope art style without having to hear complaints even about this.

Nabil Hamideh, Los Angeles, California

If the artist is against it, then it shouldn't be promoted by ChatGPT

Timin Roy, Mumbai, India

Israel's ceasefire violations in Lebanon

With regard to the article Israel strikes Beirut for second time since ceasefire, killing four (April 1): What ceasefire is that? The one that Israel has violated so many times? A one-sided ceasefire cannot be considered a ceasefire at all.

Hasan G, Tyre, Lebanon

The relentless war in Gaza

With regard to Thomas Helm's report Opponents of Netanyahu issue desperate condemnations of Gaza bombing (March 18): Release the hostages. Stop this renewed ground offensive and bloodshed once and for all. Work out a permanent solution to this. Enough is enough, stop the slaughter of innocent people.

Nadia Kaur, Sharjah

An Eid tradition with neighbours

With reference to Mohamed Fathi's video about Eid sweets (April 1): Lovely to see this incredible lady keeping long-standing traditions alive despite inflation. It's remarkable to hear her say that for 40 years they have been gathering and preparing Eid sweets at home. May God bless this lady, Howaida Abdelaaty and her neighbours with good health and happiness to continue such beautiful and meaningful festive traditions.

Ismail T, Cairo, Egypt