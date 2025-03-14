Tariff costs are borne by ordinary people

With reference to the report Trump says US will 'boom' as markets fall amid recession fears (March 12): The tariff wars between the US, Canada, Mexico and China and Mexico will only make products more expensive in these countries. Tariffs of 15 to 25 per cent cannot be absorbed by the exporting countries or the importers or their agents.

The importers will pass on the additional levies to the consumers in terms of higher prices. Eventually, products at the shops or supermarkets will become expensive by 25 per cent or more. Then, the poorer consumers will be compelled to cut purchases and consumption.

Many western countries are already reeling from inflation. The new levies will add to the woes of the poor.

The world is a stratified place: the upper-middle classes and the rich, versus the poor. Many among the affluent class may not even know the price of milk, bread, butter or cauliflowers. There are apps that deliver shopping to the door or people's domestic help do the shopping, cooking and serving. However, the poor are hurt by every increase in prices. They feel the impact if the price of flour or cooking oil increases by even five per cent. Many of the poor then reduce their consumption of even these basic items.

Therefore, any blanket increases in tariffs by countries can severely depress consumption among the lower-middle class and the poor.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai

UAE's win at Special Olympics World Winter Games

With regard to Ramola Talwar Badam's piece Snowboarder wins UAE's first ever gold medal at Special Olympics World Winter Games (March 12): Many congratulations to team UAE! With all the hard work and the long hours of training that the athletes have put in, that was a well-deserved win.

Safia M, Abu Dhabi

Syria needs to be reshaped by Syrians

With reference to Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Lizzie Porter's report Civilian death toll mounts in Syria's Alawite heartland despite end of government offensive (March 12): A partnership has to be built on mutual respect, non-interference, and regional stability. That would go some way to ensure Syria's future is shaped by its own people, not by the same external influences that have fuelled its destruction and oppression.

Aida Barak, Istanbul. Turkey

The White House and US student protests

In reference to the video of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt having accused student protesters of "siding with terrorists" in response to a question from Jihan Abdalla (March 12): What about the 16000 children killed by Israel? The US has no qualms tolerating and praising those actions.

Margaret Bennett, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This was a masterclass in gaslighting. You can't be both the oppressor and the victim.

Amira Salem, Dubai

The UAE's improving education rankings

In regard to Nick Webster's article UAE higher education offerings continue to improve, says global report (March 12): The UAE has quickly become a prominent hub for students from South Asia and neighbouring countries, and this is a commendable achievement. Over recent months, the country has made significant strides in various sectors, especially in education, where it now ranks sixth globally. This advancement is a testament to the UAE's commitment to provide world-class learning opportunities.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

