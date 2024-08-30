Will Israel ever be held accountable?

With regard to Adla Massoud's piece WFP pauses staff movements in Gaza after attack on UN-marked aid vehicle (August 28): Israel probably is comfortable knowing there will be absolutely no accountability, as has been the case time and again and they've been pushing the limits because they know they can and there's nothing the US will do.

Leila Almaeena, Dubai

Emirati teenager's impressive robot

In reference to Salam Al Amir's article Emirati teenager wins international gold for designing robot that acts as family doctor (August 27): Fantastic. This is great to see. He just needs to know that there are better role models than Elon Musk.

Mel Duncan-Schiele, London

What a brilliant boy. His doctor robot project is very impressive. And it's touching to hear Ali talk about his family's support.

Sonia Senco, Abu Dhabi

A new era in Jammu and Kashmir

In regard to Taniya Dutta's report Indian-administered Kashmir to hold first regional elections in a decade (August 16): The upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be significant as the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which changed the region's special status. Holding the elections in three phases aims to ensure security and orderly conduct, given the region's historical context. With different political parties actively campaigning, the election outcomes could potentially reflect the current political sentiments and have implications for the central ruling party, the NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from New Delhi. The results, set to be announced on October 4, will be closely watched for signs of how the electorate views the changes since 2019 and the overall governance of the region.

Dr Shiben Krishen Raina, Port Blair, India

Can Modi broker peace in Ukraine?

With reference to the article by Taniya Dutta India Committed to Russia-Ukraine Peace, Modi Tells Putin (August 27): This presents a compelling view of India’s position on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication to fostering peace amidst this prolonged conflict is commendable. The war has resulted in massive casualties and widespread destruction, and it is crucial to halt further loss of life and damage.

India’s historical commitment to non-violence underscores the potential impact of Mr Modi’s efforts. With continued advocacy and diplomatic engagement, there is hope that his initiatives could contribute to resolving the conflict. We will have to wait and see though.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India