Aaron Bushnell's final act and the suffering in Gaza

With reference to the editorial Aaron Bushnell's self-immolation reflects the tragedy of inaction over Gaza (February 27): Aaron's act of protest, although extreme, reveals the intense psychological suffering that millions are experiencing around the world as they witness, on a daily basis, Israel, supported by the US, constantly bombard the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man, who in this final act, showed a depth of compassion for his fellow human beings. May he rest in eternal peace.

Michael Jattan, Blanchisseuse, Trinidad and Tobago

Desperate food shortages in Gaza

With reference to Nagham Mohanna and Mina Aldroubi's report Two-month-old baby dies of malnutrition amid UN warning of 'explosion' in child deaths (February 25): What is the world doing about this? It is not enough to hear that a potential ceasefire might happen with yet more rounds of talks. The atrocities and deaths have to stop. There must be an immediate and permanent peace. It is a horrible reality that babies are dying because there is just no milk and food.

Leila Almaeena, Abu Dhabi

How to countering the counterfeits

With regard to the editorial The Middle East is a Wild West for intellectual property (February 23): this highlighted an alarming scenario that has gotten more complicated with advancements in technology. Counterfeit goods are a threat to several industries and to genuine brands. Since there are many online buying sites, it can be challenging to determine the identity and origin of products.

The use-and-throw mentality of some people has to an extent replaced traditional buying. So some consumers no longer consider the quality of the goods as they once used to, perhaps. As stated in the report, authorities could find it increasingly difficult to recognise authentic products due to savvy use of technology. A regionally co-ordinated effort could assist resolve these problems to a degree. To prevent the import of fake goods, legal frameworks also need to be tightened.

Ramachandran Nair, Muscat, Oman

A milestone in India's space history

With reference to Taniya Dutta's article India introduces four-member crew for its Gaganyaan space mission (February 27): The first trip to space by the four Air Force officers is another milestone in India's post-Independence history. As the Prime Minister rightly said, this crew reflects the optimism, hope and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. The country has dramatically developed in the space arena thanks to the brilliant scientists. Wishing the crew every success in this mission.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India