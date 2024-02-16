Do human rights not apply to people in Gaza?

In reference to Adla Massoud's report 'No one has enough to eat' in Gaza, UN chief warns (February 13): Hunger is one of the most demeaning realities human beings are forced to endure daily when living through war. Who can help the people of Gaza and when will the killings stop? The UN chief has rightly pointed out "the deliberate policies of denial." Of the 700,000 hungriest people in the world, four in five inhabit that tiny strip of land, he said. The world has just been watching and now more than 28,500 people have been killed. It is astounding to me that there are supposed to be human rights in this world. But it seems like those are not for everyone.

Ahmed Abbi Agote, Kemise, Ethiopia

The world is so evidently failing the people of Gaza. Where is our humanity? I feel for all the Palestinian people living through the daily attacks being displaced repeatedly, and especially the children and the elderly. It is one world. These are our brothers and sisters. I keep waiting to hear about a political solution having been reached. The ceasefire and long-term peace is overdue. I hope and pray for this sorrow to end.

Hamisi Mugoya, Sironko, Uganda

The alternative to Biden

Regarding Jihan Abdalla's report Palestinian Americans in Dearborn say they 'will never forget' Biden's stance on Gaza (February 12): They have valid reason. I can understand why Arab Americans might feel that they "paid for the bullet or the bomb" with their taxes. But is not voting for Biden the right way? It's Hobson's choice unfortunately.

Kate McLaren, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, UK

Overseas students in the UK is a good thing

With regard to Soraya Ebrahimi's piece Rise in overseas students applying to study at UK universities (February 15): This is always a good thing. Students from all around the world have historically always wanted to come to the UK for higher studies. Even so, it's remarkable that the number of overseas applicants, nearly 96,000 students, from non-EU countries climbed to such a record figure.

This will be good for the UK economy – both money wise as foreign students pay a higher tuition fees, and hiring fresh talent wise. When students graduate, many are able to get jobs in the country. Companies in the UK benefit from recruiting young talented people who are keen to work hard. This has a positive affect across so many sectors and the economy.

Mohammad Khalid, Manchester, UK