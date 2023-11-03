Bassem Youssef tells it like it is

Bassem Youssef's truthful take

With reference to Tom Watkins's report Bassem Youssef tells Piers Morgan 'terrorism is a virus' in second interview (November 2): Bassem tells it like it is. Piers Morgan knows he is bringing a logical and honest man to the table, who will speak the truth and talk about the reality and for that I want to thank Bassem.

Beverly Nsrdn, Maryville, Tennessee, US

Loved the way Bassem talked. Thanks to Piers for giving him the opportunity again.

Hisham Falil, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

I saw the full interview. Bassem Youssef was fantastic.

Mahmood Ismael, Basra, Iraq

No one really wins a war

With reference to Jamie Prentis and Thomas Helm's report 'We lost this war on October 7': Family of Gaza hostage criticises Israeli response (October 31): He is 100 per cent right. Revenge will only bring more bloodshed, as we've been seeing in the past three weeks. The easiest solution is to return the hostages, stop the war and then implement the United Nations resolution to establish the two-state solution, with a comprehensive peace under an international and Arab umbrella.

Khalil El Atab, Kuwait

We seem to be witnessing the uprooting of international humanitarian law as we know it and the start of a new era of barbarism.

Razi Diab, Rochester Hills, Michigan, US

The settlers and their supporters will never know peace until Palestine is free from oppression and occupation.

Buhari Ibrahim Galadinchi, Katsina, Gongola, Nigeria

Young entrepreneur's sound example

With regard to Evelyn Lau's report How a 10-year-old in Dubai is helping stray animals with her home-made dog biscuits (October 31): Well done. Hopefully, parents can teach their children that nature must be respected, strays do not bring disease, animals should be adopted and not bought, etc.

Sabrina Sandolo, Dubai

The responsibility to counter fake news

With regard to Nick March's op-ed The Israel-Gaza war reminds us of another persistent issue: misinformation (October 12): As a former senior fellow in the government of India's ministry of culture, I believe that in the present-day circumstances, media anywhere in the world has a vital role to play in society – to form and check mindsets and nudge readers in the right direction. It is the best tool to spread awareness and provide insights about what is happening in the world. It makes people aware of their rights, creating awareness against evils in society, exposing corruption and other scams in various societies and countries.

Moreover, global media can serve as effective “soft weapons” in the fight against extremists. All great religious and spiritual leaders have long spread the message of love. Nowadays, unfortunately, many followers under the pretext of religion end up spreading hatred and malice. This is one reason why misinformation, violence, distress and chaos prevails around the world. Compassion and empathy are elementary components that can lift our values and stabilise human relationships. And a part of the responsibility lies on the shoulders of the media to uphold these values.

Dr Shiben Krishen Raina, Alwar, Rajasthan, India