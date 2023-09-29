Who will be the UAE's next Youth Minister?

I write in reference to the article Sheikh Mohammed launches search for new Youth Minister to join UAE government (September 24): the role of a youth minister is very important in today's age of ambition, and it is a great opportunity for anyone looking to make a difference in their community.

With the growing aspirations of today's youth, it is crucial to have someone dedicated to handling their concerns and taking them up directly with the concerned government officials. This move will avoid delays in processing public requests and allow the youth to fulfil their commitment to the people.

In the recent past, the UAE government has implemented various initiatives and programmes to promote national identity, innovation and leadership among young Emiratis. As the government has been actively working towards engaging and empowering the Emirati youth, let us hope that committed and competent youngsters come forward to take up this challenging position.

Ramachandran Nair, Muscat, Oman

River disputes in India need closure

I write in reference to Taniya Dutta's article Indian farmers protest at plan to transfer river water to neighbouring state (September 26): I can appreciate the plight of the farmers in the Indian state of Karnataka who have called for a strike against the recent decision to release 5,000 cubic metres of water daily from the Cauvery River to neighbouring Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. I can also understand the need for Tamil Nadu to receive its fair share of water.

But this dispute has been going on for decades, and no government – state or federal – has been able to resolve it.

The one ray of hope is that the political parties running the two state governments are partners in the so-called INDIA alliance. Might they not have the political incentive to resolve the dispute ahead of the 2024 general election?

As climate change makes water an ever more precious commodity, it is time for all the stakeholders to come together and arrive at a lasting and amicable settlement.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

More clarity needed on two killings in 2022

I write in reference to Mina Aldroubi's article Israel's UN ambassador stages protest as Iran's President Raisi speaks at General Assembly (September 20): the Israeli official's protest by holding out a picture of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in Iran more than a year ago, prompted some on social media to remind him of the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Israel, also last year. While it would not be right to compare one death to the other, both incidents were equally tragic. Instead of the supporters of either government trying to call the other out, the focus should be on getting more clarity on both incidents and delivering justice.

Name withheld on request