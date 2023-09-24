Sheikh Mohammed launches search for new Youth Minister to join UAE government

Young people in the UAE who wish to join the ranks of government as Youth Minister are being asked to register their interest by emailing the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced his search on social media saying he was looking for a 'distinguished young man or woman' to fill the role of Youth Minister.

“To our young sons and daughters in the United Arab Emirates, I am looking for a distinguished young man or woman who represents youth issues, conveys their opinions, and follows government matters that concern them, to become a Minister of Youth with us in the UAE government,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He said the desirable qualities in the right candidate included being “well-versed in their country's issues, aware of their society's reality, active in their work, with a rational approach, courageous and strong in representing their country, and passionate about serving their homeland”.

Shamma Al Mazrui, former Minister of State for Youth Affairs at the Museum of the Future. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The UAE's former Youth Minister was Shamma Al Mazrui, who took the position in 2016 at the age of 22, is now Minister of Community Development as well as being appointed Cop28 Youth Climate Champion this year.

Ms Al Mazrui, in her LinkedIn profile, described the ministerial role as empowering young people to take the lead in shaping the country's future across government and society. It also means ensuring that the perspectives and requirements of young people are integrated into the policies devised by the government.

Young people who are “competent, capable, and trustworthy” and interested in answering the call have been asked to send an email to the Council of Ministers at contactus@moca.gov.ae.