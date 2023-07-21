The future of Donald Trump

With regard to The National's report What are the criminal cases against Donald Trump? (July 18): Donald Trump's conduct has been unacceptable. The images of January 6, 2021, documentaries and law suits make clear his direct participation in the Capitol riot.

The crowd including QAnon members was provoked and the riot occurred only after Mr Trump's fiery speech urging them to prevent the validation of what was a legitimate result of an American election that Joe Biden won. Inciting a mob is not fitting presidential conduct. Are those the values that reflect the greatest political power on the planet? And then there are the 37 criminal charges stemming from his handling of classified documents.

If if he gets re-elected next year, the Republican Party will be in turmoil and Mr Trump could well seek to limit the independence of federal agencies and could remain unpunished for his crimes.

In his speeches even now, Mr Trump not only threatens his opponents but competitors within his own party, his rivals in the present White House, the American Department of Justice, prosecutors and judges and American citizens who don't support him. Mr Trump's return to the American presidency will be devastating on many fronts.

Marco Vinicio Conceicao, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Donald Trump is complaining about being the target of this investigation but that is how it should be – he after all was proved to have incited that violent mob at the US Capitol.

Linda Penney, Duncan, British Columbia, Canada

He certainly is the target. And the US Department of Justice's special counsel Jack Smith has made it quite clear what he has to do – testify within four days or face a third indictment.

Phil Jones, Dubai

Building climate-resilient architecture

In reference to the editorial How to prepare for floods and extreme weather (July 17): This was meaningful and thought provoking piece. Rebuilding infrastructure once destroyed is more of a challenge than preparing for these extreme weather eventualities. Even in the case of climate resilient architecture, prevention is better than cure was rightly articulated.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The art of orchestrating marriage proposals

With regard to Emma Pearson's report A Day in the Life: Dubai marriage proposal planner makes a living out of love (July 18): This sounds like a gratifying job. Nice to have gotten a glimpse of what it is like everyday even though I can only imagine the stress of it, with the demands people have.

Serahmol Abraham, Kochi, India