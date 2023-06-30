Drugs are not an escape, they are a trap

Drug use is a complex issue that is influenced by a variety of social factors. Understanding these factors is crucial for the development of effective prevention and treatment strategies. It is important to analyse the social influences on drug use, including peer pressure, family dynamics, socio-economic status, cultural norms, and the availability of drugs.

Peer pressure is a significant social factor, particularly among young people. Adolescents who are part of social groups that use drugs are most likely to use them. In some cases, young people may feel pressure to use drugs to fit in with their peers. This is particularly true for those who feel socially isolated or marginalised. Moreover, peer pressure can involve the normalisation of drug use, which can lead individuals to believe that it is a socially acceptable behaviour. Family dynamics can also play a role. Children who grow up in households where drug use is prevalent may view drug use as a means of coping with stress or dealing with emotional problems.

Individuals from lower socio-economic backgrounds are more likely to use drugs than those from higher socio-economics backgrounds. This is because drug use may be viewed as a means of escaping poverty or dealing with the stressors of living in a low-income household. Moreover, individuals from lower socio-economic backgrounds may have less access to recourses and opportunities, making drug use a more appealing option.

Cultural norms should also be considered. Some cultures may view drug use as a normal part of life, while others may view it as a deviant behaviour. For example, in some cultures, the use of marijuana may be viewed as a harmless activity, while in others, it may be viewed as dangerous drug.

Finally, the availability of drugs is a significant factor. Individuals who have easy access to drugs are more likely to use them. This is particularly true in areas where drugs are readily available, such as in urban areas or near drug trafficking routes.

By addressing these social factors, it may be possible to reduce the prevalence of drug use and improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities.

Suzanne Hellyer, Abu Dhabi

Is India ready for a uniform civil code?

I write in reference to Taniya Dutta’s article Modi renews push for common law for a secular India (June 27): the Bharatiya Janata Party's determination to introduce the Uniform Civil Code is not new. It has been included in the party's manifesto in past elections as well. There might be some merit in the argument that India needs a common law that applies to all religious groups to administer marriages, divorces and property. But it is a contentious subject that will worry minority groups for various reasons. In any case, it will be a talking point with barely a year left before the next general election is due, so I expect heated debates in the months to come.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Countries have their own challenges

I write in reference to the editorial Debt cannot be allowed to derail the fight against climate change (June 23): the world is drained by the war in Ukraine. And while I do not pardon the aggressors' actions, nor am I insensitive to many of the victims' suffering, world leaders need to address global challenges like climate change rather than enduring pricey foreign wars that are unsustainable. Devastated places in the US, Canada, France, Italy, Greece and others have yet to be rebuilt. Americans fret about debt ceilings after they get mucked in winless conflicts costing trillions of dollars, and then give away the farm for those afar when their own folks need help, first and foremost.

Kerwin Maude, Pitt Meadows, Canada