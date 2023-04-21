Condolences to the victims of the Dubai building fire

The reality of wedding expenditures

With reference to Shireena Al Nowais's opinion piece Why a lavish wedding ceremony does not guarantee a happy marriage (April 7): Yes, indeed, I agree with the thoughts expressed in this piece. For Emirati men, it takes at least 2-3 years of saving for marriage expenditures – right from the party, buying jewellery for the bride, paying the dowry, the garments, renting the party hall in big hotels, furnishing the house, etc. It costs a minimum of 200-300 thousands dirhams.

I think they should cut down all the major expenses and make it more simple and easier, in order to avoid delay in marriages and spend all the savings on a wedding ceremony instead of a couple saving for a life together.

Qassim Abdulla, Dubai

Condolences to the victims of the building fire

In reference to Ramola Talwar Badam's report Dubai fire: Indian couple called for help from balcony in fatal blaze (April 17): Terrible news, let's hope the building owner can provide some answers.

Anthony Edwards, Victoria, South Africa

Very tragic. May their souls rest in peace.

Elizabeth Mascarenhas, Dubai

Absolutely heartbreaking. So very sad for their family and friends.

Karen Breakspear, Dubai

Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Mohammed Maheen, Mumbai, India

May their souls rest in perfect peace, Amen.

Taiyegrace Adelowo, Edo, Nigeria

Heartbreaking news. Praying for the departed souls.

Natraj Srikanta Prasad, Dubai

Uphill task for a football team

With regards to the report Lampard insists Chelsea not 'broken' as Boehly addresses squad ahead of Real Madrid clash (April 17): Chelsea are already eliminated. They can't beat Real Madrid 3 goals to nil. They are not in such a form to execute such an uphill task.

Mark Maddison, Abu Dhabi

Political blame games must end

In reference to Taniya Dutta's article Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi of dividing India, in first rally since disqualification (April 11): Politicians exchanging accusations has been the norm, and not just in Indian politics. Whichever political party has been in power has historically been at loggerheads with the opposition, blaming others. But the truth of the matter is that the ultimate decision lies only with the voters. Will Rahul Gandhi, in time, be able to deliver? We will have to wait and see. Blame games should be stopped and the judicial system should be respected.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India